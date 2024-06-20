CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of CCLDP opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

