Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of TAST opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
