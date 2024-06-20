Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of TAST opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $452.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

