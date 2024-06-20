CEEK VR (CEEK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $32.80 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03975381 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,165,305.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

