Celer Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.92 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $129.97 million and $2.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

