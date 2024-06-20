Cellular Goods (LON:CBX) Stock Price Up 66.7%

Shares of Cellular Goods PLC (LON:CBX – Get Free Report) were up 66.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 999,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,555,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of -1.39.
Cellular Goods PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells biosynthetic cannabinoids-based consumer products in the United Kingdom. The company provides cannabinoid solutions for skincare and ingestible products. It offers its products through retailers; direct to consumers through its website; and online.
