Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $607,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,717. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,923,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 418,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,412,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.7 %

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $855.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

