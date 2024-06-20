Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Down 0.1 %

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$12.54 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$14.46. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16.

(Get Free Report

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.