Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 9.6% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,247,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 29.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Chubb by 16.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,293 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,286. The stock has a market cap of $108.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

