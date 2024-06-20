Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.19.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock worth $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD opened at $109.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

