Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) CEO Sells $328,570.05 in Stock

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $328,570.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Florian Baumgartner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $290,463.80.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 3,410 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $289,270.30.

On Monday, April 15th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,432 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $408,807.68.

On Monday, April 8th, Florian Baumgartner sold 4,433 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $433,902.04.

On Monday, April 1st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $511,299.51.

On Thursday, March 21st, Florian Baumgartner sold 5,683 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $527,439.23.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Cimpress stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.97. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.29). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $780.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Cimpress during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMPR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

