Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.13 and last traded at C$7.16, with a volume of 233288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.01.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4906231 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

