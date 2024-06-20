Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury Sells 376,320 Shares

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 376,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $1,813,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,053,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,739,542.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 366,042 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,210.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 336,377 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,540,606.66.

On Monday, June 10th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 319,747 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $1,346,134.87.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 299,953 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $1,172,816.23.

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Thursday, May 30th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 0.2 %

CIFR stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 19.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

