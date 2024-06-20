Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,315 ($29.42) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.56) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital cut shares of Keywords Studios to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,163.75 ($27.49).

Shares of KWS opened at GBX 2,200 ($27.95) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,674.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,549.81. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,101 ($13.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,498 ($31.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10,476.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Don Robert bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.11) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($71,007.62). Company insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

