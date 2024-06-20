Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,584 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.32. 279,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,053. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.