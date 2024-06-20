Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $5.34 on Thursday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,022,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

