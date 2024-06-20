Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

