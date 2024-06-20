Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 140.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,632 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,206,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,120. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

