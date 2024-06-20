Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,767 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 2.5% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 272,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS QUAL traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $172.40. 1,036,067 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.58. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

