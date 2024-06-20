Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 63,303 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,303 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.94% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 500,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 280,271 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 278,581 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 138,384 shares during the period.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHQ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,816. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

