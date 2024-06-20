Collective Family Office LLC Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE MLM traded down $19.03 on Thursday, reaching $539.59. The company had a trading volume of 189,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,147. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $581.85 and its 200-day moving average is $553.19.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

