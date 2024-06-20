Collective Family Office LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

