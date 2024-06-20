Collective Family Office LLC Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.74. 46,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,518. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

