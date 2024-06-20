Collective Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 208.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,718,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.80. 12,355,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

