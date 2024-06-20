Collective Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 2,894,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,623. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

