Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,469,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,378,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 716,890 shares during the period.

Shares of REET traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 152,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,076. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

