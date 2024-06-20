Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 888,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,934. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

