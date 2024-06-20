Collective Family Office LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,384,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137,178 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,928,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,688,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,264,000. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 411,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $102.97. 487,461 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

