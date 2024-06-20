Collective Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IWF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $366.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $340.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

