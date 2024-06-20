Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 284,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,100. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.