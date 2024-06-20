CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

COMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.02.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COMM

CommScope Stock Up 2.5 %

COMM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,126,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. CommScope has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.07.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Equities analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CommScope by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CommScope by 14.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.