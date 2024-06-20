Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 1,559,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,479,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Confluent Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,591.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 697,039 shares in the company, valued at $18,129,984.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 623,555 shares of company stock worth $17,893,039 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter valued at $3,467,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

