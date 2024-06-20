Conflux (CFX) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $607.03 million and $30.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,012,465,599 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,458,973 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,012,140,430.49 with 4,137,140,415.7 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15146401 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $66,913,524.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

