Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Copart accounts for about 1.5% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,251,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,766. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

