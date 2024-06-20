Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 920,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Cosan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSAN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Cosan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3469 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSAN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 22.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Cosan by 183.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after buying an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

