Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in May

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 920,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of CSAN opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. Cosan has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3469 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
