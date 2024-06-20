Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Cousins Properties Trading Up 1.7 %
Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 986,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties
In related news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
