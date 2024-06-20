Craig Hallum Reiterates Buy Rating for Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ranpak from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ranpak Trading Up 16.5 %

PACK traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,929. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.05 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $85.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.50 million. Ranpak’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ranpak news, Director Michael Anthony Jones sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $100,156.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,246.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

