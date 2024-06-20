Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Sells £25,867.50 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49).
Crest Nicholson Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.91. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.
Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
