Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Sells £25,867.50 in Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,868.49).

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.91. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 255 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £616.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,428.57, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,285.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.22) to GBX 250 ($3.18) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.91).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.