crvUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 20th. One crvUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $140.45 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 140,784,292 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 140,784,291.7559848. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99653011 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $18,831,457.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

