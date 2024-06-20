Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Unilever by 111.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.10. 1,393,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,244. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

