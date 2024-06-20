Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $581,000 Stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMAT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.8% during the third quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 898,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,968,000 after buying an additional 122,601 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after buying an additional 86,293 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 818.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $428,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,661.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.54. 46,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.38%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.