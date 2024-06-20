Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,938. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.