Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,920. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

