Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,706,000 after buying an additional 129,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $267.70. 198,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average is $240.54. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.38.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,348.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,415 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.