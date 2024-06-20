CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $3.25

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.25, but opened at $3.38. CureVac shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 98,459 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded CureVac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get CureVac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CureVac

CureVac Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $732.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. CureVac had a negative net margin of 463.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.22%. Analysts predict that CureVac will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CureVac by 2,407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CureVac N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202 which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of rabies; and CVSQIV to treat multivalent seasonal influenza; Flu SV mRNA fot treating nucleotides, single antigen seasonal influenza.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.