Currys plc (LON:CURY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 88.40 ($1.12).
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.85) price target on shares of Currys in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Currys to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 90 ($1.14) in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Currys from GBX 58 ($0.74) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.
Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
