CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after acquiring an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68,005 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus cut their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

