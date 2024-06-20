CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 0.2%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.89 and last traded at $60.99. Approximately 2,039,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 12,049,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

