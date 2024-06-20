D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.96. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 100,316 shares trading hands.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 2.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.68.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Tech Stocks Insiders, Major Shareholders, and Institutions Buy
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.