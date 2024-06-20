D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $1.96. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 100,316 shares trading hands.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.68.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.93 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $541,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

