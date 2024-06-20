Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases 36,902 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company has a market cap of $540.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.