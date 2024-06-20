Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 48,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 409,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Defiance Silver Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C($4.92) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.19 million.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

